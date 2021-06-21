State legislators recognize Toyota’s contributions to Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennessee State Legislators presented Toyota Tennessee — who makes the engine block for every Toyota assembled in North America — with a House joint resolution Monday, honoring the company for its name change and Toyota’s strong contributions to the community over the last year.

“The investment Toyota has made here in Tennessee, especially in Jackson, it is a team effort,” said Representative Chris Todd. “Truly a team effort because they’ve invested hundreds of millions of dollars in our community. They continue to invest. They continue to help.”

Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Tennessee — formerly known as Bodine Aluminum — officially changed its name in 2020, thus making the State of Tennessee one of just ten states that can say, “We have a Toyota plant in our state.”

“This plant is going to continue to do what it does best, and that is not only to provide knowledge for its employees and the community, but to manufacture goods and services that people need across this country,” said Representative Johnny Shaw.

Toyota Motor Manufacturing is estimated to support more than 13,000 jobs in Tennessee.