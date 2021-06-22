GALLERY: Mayor’s Civic Pride Awards hosted in Jackson Tuesday

JACKSON, Tenn. — A tradition to honor the doers in the community continued Tuesday.

The City of Jackson and Keep Jackson Beautiful hosted their 31st Mayor’s Civic Pride Award Ceremony and Luncheon.

The event recognizes citizens and businesses for taking exceptional care and pride in their properties.

City of Jackson Mayor Scott Conger says it’s an honor to be a part of recognizing those for what they do for our community.

“We want to make sure that we recognize people that are taking an active role and beautifying our city,” Mayor Conger said. “It’s very easy to complain about what you see on the side of the road or what’s around the neighborhood, but these people are the doers.”

Five different districts throughout Jackson in the residential category were recognized and awarded Tuesday.