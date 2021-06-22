Garth Brooks ticket giveaway – enter now!

JACKSON, Tenn. — Garth Brooks is set to perform in Nashville this summer, and you could be there — for free!

The country music icon will hit the stage at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, July 31 at 7 p.m.

This week, WBBJ will give away tickets to the show to a few lucky winners.

To enter, email contest@wbbjtv.com with the following: Your name Your city Contact information And finally — why YOU should win!

with the following:

Participants have until 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 24 to enter.

Winners will be announced during “Good Morning West Tennessee” on Thursday, June 24 and Friday, June 25.

Tickets go one sale to public starting at 10 a.m. this Friday. Click here to visit the official Garth Brooks website for more information.

For more local news, click here.