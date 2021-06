MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A crash Tuesday afternoon blocked eastbound traffic on Interstate 40 after a tractor-trailer truck caught fire.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the wreck happened near the 78 mile marker.

THP says the vehicle involved hit a structure on the interstate, causing the vehicle to catch fire.

No injuries have been reported.

Traffic is being diverted at the 76 mile marker eastbound while crews work to clear the crash.