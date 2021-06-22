JMCSS hiring bus drivers, attendants

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is looking to expand their employment opportunities by hiring more bus drivers and special education attendants, according to a news release.

“This is a unique opportunity. The benefits we offered throughout the previous school year for employees, across all departments, were historic. There’s never been a better time to join,” said Deputy Superintendent Dr. Ricky Catlett.

Bus attendants assist drivers in transporting students with special needs as well as assisting to supervise students getting on and off the bus, the release says.

“A safe pick up and drop-off; that’s how we want to begin and end the school day. That starts with hiring drivers and bus attendants who care about kids and take pride in our community,” Catlett said.

Drivers and attendants were included in both rounds of bonuses in the 2020-2021 school year.

A high school diploma or GED is required.

For more information or to apply, click here.