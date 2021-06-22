Judith Kay Meyers Dwyer, age 76, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and wife of Bill Dwyer, departed this life early Friday morning, June 18, 2021 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett.

Judith was born November 14, 1944 in Golconda, Illinois, the daughter of the late Dewey Meyers and Ruby Moss Meyers. She received her Master’s Degree from Southern Illinois University and was married June 17, 1967 to Bill Dwyer. She was a member of Second Presbyterian Church in Memphis and was a homemaker throughout her life. She had been a resident of the Somerville area for sixteen years.

Mrs. Dwyer is survived by her husband of 54 years, Bill Dwyer of Somerville, TN; her daughter, Rachel DiPaolo (William) of Chattanooga, TN; her son, Jeffrey O. Dwyer (Lori) of Oakland, TN; and two sisters, Beverly Simon of Fort Myers, FL and Regina Allen of Vienna, IL. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, John Michael Dwyer who died February 11, 2015 and her brother, Dennis Meyers.

Memorial Services for Mrs. Dwyer will be held at 2 P.M. Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Dan Burns, Associate Pastor at Second Presbyterian Church in Memphis, officiating. A visitation for Mrs. Dwyer will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Animal Response Foundation, P.O. Box 823, Somerville, TN 38068.

