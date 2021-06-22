Local event celebrates black entrepreneurs

JACKSON, Tenn. — An event is highlighting local black business owners.

Soul is an event that celebrates the arts and culture of black business owners.

Many entrepreneurs came together at the Co in Jackson for a panel discussion and to network.

The organizer, Trunetta Atwater says she hopes people who attend gain the knowledge they need to become great entrepreneurs.

“Small business is really true to my heart, and that’s one thing that I want to do is help that community grow because I’ve learned a lot and I feel like why not share the wealth,”said Atwater.

For more information on future Soul events click here.