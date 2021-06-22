McNairy Co. woman charged with TennCare fraud, theft

MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A McNairy County woman is being charged with TennCare fraud and theft after allegedly giving false information to appear eligible for TennCare.

Melissa Howard, 58, is charged with one count of TennCare fraud and theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000, according to a news release from the Office of Inspector General.

The release says Howard allegedly reported that she had custody of a minor, resulting in the payment of about $15,000 in healthcare benefits.

“If an individual is not qualified for TennCare benefits, they are not entitled to have TennCare pay for their medical bills and pharmacy claims,” Inspector General Kim Harmon said. “The Office of Inspector General strives to protect our taxpayer’s hard-earned money and ensure that those who choose to commit fraud are brought to justice.”

Fore more information or to report suspected TennCare fraud, click here.