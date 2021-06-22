Mugshots : Madison County : 06/18/21 – 06/22/21 June 22, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/50Ray, Anna Ray, Anna: Cruelty to animals Show Caption Hide Caption 2/50Allen, Temeka Allen, Temeka: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 3/50Anderson, Isaiah Anderson, Isaiah: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 4/50Armour, Cierra Armour, Cierra: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/50Arnold, Jerry Arnold, Jerry: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/50Barnett, Matthew Barnett, Matthew: Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/50Beard, Trasmen Beard, Trasmen: Driving under the influence, violation of community corrections, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 8/50Bond, Jasmine Bond, Jasmine: Vandalism, failure to appear, violation of probation, retaliation for past action Bowers, Cordarius: Violation of order of protection Bradley, Niashema: Driving under the influence Brown, David: Violation of community corrections Champion, Jaquita: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, possession of a handgun while under the influence, firearm used in dangerous felony Climer, Thomas: Violation of probation Copper, Deonkievious: Violation of probation Cox, James: Schedule II drug violations, violation of community corrections, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Cross, Martavius: Simple domestic assault Dawkins, Dominique: Resisting stop/arrest, driving while unlicensed Embry, Jonathan: Aggravated assault Fason, Keith: Driving on revoked/suspended license Gamble, Summer: Violation of probation Gonzalez, Juan: Driving under the influence Greer, Veronica: Violation of probation Guest, Gabrielle: Driving under the influence Hoyle, Herman: Driving under the influence Ingersoll, Jarrett: Leaving the scene of an accident, driving on revoked/suspended license James, Herman: Stalking, simple domestic assault Jarmon, Andrew: Theft under $999/theft of motor vehicle Jarrett, Laporchia: Unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Johnson, Quincy: Driving on revoked/suspended license Kinnon, Marketa: Failure to appear Long, Germaine: Stalking, driving on revoked/suspended license Mccawley, Dylan: Failure to appear Mitchelson, Bryan: Violation of community corrections Newhouse, Nathan: Aggravated assault Nunnery, Steven: Violation of order of protection Parham, Amanda: Assault Presson, Benjamin: Failure to appear Pulley, Joshua: Public intoxication, criminal littering Rogers, Darryl: Violation of conditions of community supervision Rogers, Vincent: Failure to appear Romero, Alexander: Schedule VI drug violations, leaving the scene of an accident Sanders, Tomarra: Driving under the influence Tate, Harold: Reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license Teague, Timothy: Harassment domestic assault Thompson, Rachel: Simple domestic assault Thompson, Tessa: Schedule II drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Tomlin, Christopher: Simple domestic assault Truett, Richard: Driving under the influence, open container law Weddle, Beyonsai: Schedule VI drug violations, contributing to the delinquency of a child Woods, Charlie: Contraband in penal institution, violation of probation The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/18/21 and 7 a.m. on 06/22/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots