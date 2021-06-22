Mugshots : Madison County : 06/18/21 – 06/22/21

1/50 Ray, Anna Ray, Anna: Cruelty to animals

2/50 Allen, Temeka Allen, Temeka: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

3/50 Anderson, Isaiah Anderson, Isaiah: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

4/50 Armour, Cierra Armour, Cierra: Violation of probation

5/50 Arnold, Jerry Arnold, Jerry: Violation of probation



6/50 Barnett, Matthew Barnett, Matthew: Aggravated assault

7/50 Beard, Trasmen Beard, Trasmen: Driving under the influence, violation of community corrections, driving on revoked/suspended license

8/50 Bond, Jasmine Bond, Jasmine: Vandalism, failure to appear, violation of probation, retaliation for past action

9/50 Bowers, Cordarius Bowers, Cordarius: Violation of order of protection

10/50 Bradley, Niashema Bradley, Niashema: Driving under the influence



11/50 Brown, David Brown, David: Violation of community corrections

12/50 Champion, Jaquita Champion, Jaquita: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, possession of a handgun while under the influence, firearm used in dangerous felony

13/50 Climer, Thomas Climer, Thomas: Violation of probation

14/50 Copper, Deonkievious Copper, Deonkievious: Violation of probation

15/50 Cox, James Cox, James: Schedule II drug violations, violation of community corrections, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



16/50 Cross, Martavius Cross, Martavius: Simple domestic assault

17/50 Dawkins, Dominique Dawkins, Dominique: Resisting stop/arrest, driving while unlicensed

18/50 Embry, Jonathan Embry, Jonathan: Aggravated assault

19/50 Fason, Keith Fason, Keith: Driving on revoked/suspended license

20/50 Gamble, Summer Gamble, Summer: Violation of probation



21/50 Gonzalez, Juan Gonzalez, Juan: Driving under the influence

22/50 Greer, Veronica Greer, Veronica: Violation of probation

23/50 Guest, Gabrielle Guest, Gabrielle: Driving under the influence

24/50 Hoyle, Herman Hoyle, Herman: Driving under the influence

25/50 Ingersoll, Jarrett Ingersoll, Jarrett: Leaving the scene of an accident, driving on revoked/suspended license



26/50 James, Herman James, Herman: Stalking, simple domestic assault

27/50 Jarmon, Andrew Jarmon, Andrew: Theft under $999/theft of motor vehicle

28/50 Jarrett, Laporchia Jarrett, Laporchia: Unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

29/50 Johnson, Quincy Johnson, Quincy: Driving on revoked/suspended license

30/50 Kinnon, Marketa Kinnon, Marketa: Failure to appear



31/50 Long, Germaine Long, Germaine: Stalking, driving on revoked/suspended license

32/50 Mccawley, Dylan Mccawley, Dylan: Failure to appear

33/50 Mitchelson, Bryan Mitchelson, Bryan: Violation of community corrections

34/50 Newhouse, Nathan Newhouse, Nathan: Aggravated assault

35/50 Nunnery, Steven Nunnery, Steven: Violation of order of protection



36/50 Parham, Amanda Parham, Amanda: Assault

37/50 Presson, Benjamin Presson, Benjamin: Failure to appear

38/50 Pulley, Joshua Pulley, Joshua: Public intoxication, criminal littering

39/50 Rogers, Darryl Rogers, Darryl: Violation of conditions of community supervision

40/50 Rogers, Vincent Rogers, Vincent: Failure to appear



41/50 Romero, Alexander Romero, Alexander: Schedule VI drug violations, leaving the scene of an accident

42/50 Sanders, Tomarra Sanders, Tomarra: Driving under the influence

43/50 Tate, Harold Tate, Harold: Reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license

44/50 Teague, Timothy Teague, Timothy: Harassment domestic assault

45/50 Thompson, Rachel Thompson, Rachel: Simple domestic assault



46/50 Thompson, Tessa Thompson, Tessa: Schedule II drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

47/50 Tomlin, Christopher Tomlin, Christopher: Simple domestic assault

48/50 Truett, Richard Truett, Richard: Driving under the influence, open container law

49/50 Weddle, Beyonsai Weddle, Beyonsai: Schedule VI drug violations, contributing to the delinquency of a child

50/50 Woods, Charlie Woods, Charlie: Contraband in penal institution, violation of probation





































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/18/21 and 7 a.m. on 06/22/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.