New coffee shop opens in south Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new local coffee shop hosted their grand opening Tuesday.

The Roasted Bean is the first coffee shop of south Jackson, located at 21 Meridian Springs Drive.

In honor of opening day, The Roasted Bean offered its customers 22% off everything.

Plus, the first 22 people received a free Roasted Bean coffee mug.

