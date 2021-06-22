Nightside Graphics Artist / Operator …… Charlotte, NC

WCCB-TV (The CW affiliate in Charlotte DMA # 21) seeks a mature, creative, and motivated person to create and operate news graphics for the news shows on WCCB and our sister station WOLO (ABC affiliate in Columbia, SC DMA # 75). The job is based at the Charlotte studios of WCCB.

Applicants must be self-starters with a very strong attention to detail and accuracy. Looking for individuals who can work on deadline with the ability to respond promptly and professionally when breaking news occurs.

Applicants must be strong team players who can effectively interact and collaborate with the various departments and co-workers who produce the local news shows for WCCB and WOLO.

Applicants must be proficient with Photoshop, After Effects and Word Press. One to two years experience creating and operating nightly news graphics during live broadcasts is required. A working familiarity with the Q Series newsroom system and the Inscriber broadcast graphic system is strongly preferred.

Applicants must be able to work nights.

Please send resumes and work samples to:

Jeff Arrowood

WCCB-TV

One Television Place

Charlotte, NC 28025

Or email to: jarrowood@wccbcharlotte.com

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE.

EEO