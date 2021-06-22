Rosemarie Bray, age 74, resident of Arlington, Tennessee and wife of Ronald Bray, departed this life Thursday evening, June 3, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.

Rosemarie was born December 17, 1946 in Hanau, Germany, the daughter of the late Heinz Franz and Elfrede Hasenmueller. She received her education in Germany and was employed in human resources for K-Mart before her retirement. She was married April 3, 1986 to Ronald Bray and had been a resident of Fayette County for the past 35 years. Rosemarie enjoyed going to the lake, cooking, traveling and taking care of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Bray is survived by her husband of 35 years, Ronald Bray; her daughter, Kimberley Leigh of Marion, AR; her son, Frank Harris (Melissa) of Braden, TN; five grandchildren, Erica Keathley, Nick Parris, Josh Parris, Dustin Leigh and Shelby Leigh; and four great-grandchildren, Saxton, Lennox, Jayden and Ella Rose.

Services for Mrs. Bray will be held at a later date.

Arrangements will be held by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.