Sheriff’s Office: escaped inmate arrested at Walmart

JACKSON, Tenn. — Madison County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tom Mapes has confirmed escaped inmate Jacob Oliver was arrested this afternoon at the Walmart store in south Jackson.

The sheriff’s office confirmed the arrest around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office says Oliver walked away from a litter crew in the area of Lesters Chapel Road and Old Pinson Road around 10 a.m.

Oliver was serving a sentence on misdemeanor charges

