Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped inmate

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an escaped inmate.

Investigators are trying to locate 27-year-old Jacob Oliver.

The sheriff’s office says Oliver walked away from a littler crew in the area of Lesters Chapel Road and Old Pinson Road.

Oliver has brown hair, is about 6-feet, 3-inches tall, and weighs about 190 pounds.

Oliver was serving a sentence on misdemeanor charges

If you have information on Oliver’s location, call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 423-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.