Sunny And Pleasant Before Late Week Storms Return

Weather Update – 6:00 PM – Tuesday, June 22nd

TODAY:

After a sunny and pleasant day we are in for a touch of fall this evening as clear skies and a northerly flow will allow temperatures to drop to the middle 50’s overnight. A dry pattern in our weather continues the next couple of days and we’ll notice warmer and more humid weather by around Friday afternoon as a southerly return flow will come back into west Tennessee.

TONIGHT:

Clear and cooler with light north winds of 3-5 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the lower to middle 50’s by early morning.

TOMORROW:

Another pleasant and sunny day ahead with winds becoming more out of the southeast at around 5 to 10 mph. Slightly warmer than Today but still quite comfortable with continued lower humidity.

TOMORROW NIGHT:

Tomorrow night brings another cooler night with mostly clear skies and lows around 59-61 degrees. Winds will shift more out of the southeast around 2-4 mph.

THURSDAY AND THE WEEKEND:

Warmer temperatures into Thursday with scattered storms just off to our west in the afternoon. Highs will top out in the lower 90’s and skies will increase in cloudiness by late afternoon. Thursday night will bring partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a shower, lows around 70.

HUMIDITY RETURNS AND SCATTERED STORMS:

We’ll notice warmer and more humid conditions by Friday with with temperatures around 89-91 and a few showers and storms scattered over the area thanks to a return flow of more humid southerly air. A warm to stationary front will be nearby throughout the weekend and increasing coverage of scattered storms will prevail into the weekend with chances becoming more likely by Late Sunday into Monday of next week.

Scattered will get more numerous into the weekend with rain and storms being likely by Sunday evening and Monday so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the weekend forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates including how much rain could fall!

