Union City man charged with arson in house fire

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. — A Union City man is facing charges following a fire at an Obion County home last month.

Joseph Lee Morris, 45, is charged with one count of aggravated arson, according to a news release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI says agents and accelerant detection K-9 Millie joined the Union City Fire Department in investigating the cause of the fire on May 30 in the 4400 block of Clifford Rives Road.

The TBI says all five people who were in the home were able to escape without injury, according to the release.

Morris’ bond is expected to be set during his first court appearance.