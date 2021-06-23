3 teens escape youth detention facility in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three teens who escaped the Wilder Youth Development Center early Wednesday morning.

According to a news release, the teens have a violent criminal history and were being detained for charges including criminal homicide, aggravated robbery and theft of property.

The teens are all 17-years-old, the release says.

One is a Black male, about 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds. Another is a Black male, about 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. The third is a Hispanic male, about 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds.

The boys’ names can not be released because they are juveniles, the release says.

Investigators say the boys escaped the Somerville facility between 12:45 a.m. and 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the escape at around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say two of the boys are from Memphis and the third is from Chattanooga.

One of the teens has previously escaped from the facility.

Residents in the area of Wilder Youth Development Center are asked to make sure their vehicles are locked and keys are removed from vehicles.

Anyone with information on the escapees are asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at (901) 465-3456.