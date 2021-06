Local theater camp prepares for Disney’s Frozen Jr.

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — Get ready to “Let It Go”… junior style.

The Chester county youth theater camp is gearing up to present Disney’s Frozen Jr.

Campers were in full dress rehearsal, today, preparing for their debut performances.

You can see “Frozen Junior” this Friday and Saturday at 4 in the afternoon. It will be at the Lloyd Auditorium at Freed Hardeman University.

You can purchase tickets here or pay at the door.