Harrison Graham, Jr., age 76, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and husband of Virginia Ruth Holmes Graham, departed this life Tuesday afternoon, June 22, 2021 at St. James House in Bartlett, Tennessee.

Harrison was born May 28, 1945 in Delhi, Louisiana, the son of the late Harrison J. Graham, Sr. and Angie Lee McPherson Graham. He graduated from Delhi High School and Arkansas State University. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps and was very active in the Marine Corps League. He was the owner of H&B Roofing Company for many years before his retirement. Harrison was of the Church of Christ faith and was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting and sports.

Mr. Graham is survived by his wife of over 54 years, Virginia Ruth Holmes Graham; two grandsons, Josh Graham and Aaron Graham; and his great-grandson, Gavin Burke; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Barry Gene Graham who died January 21, 2018; his daughter, Virginia Elizabeth Graham Wade who died September 19, 2018; and his granddaughter, Lana Balonek who died February 5, 2021.

Funeral Services for Mr. Graham will be held at 2 P.M. Friday, June 25, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Mike Hollaway, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Rossville, Tennessee, officiating. Interment with Military Honors will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mr. Graham will be from 12 to 2 P.M. Friday, June 25, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the Marine Corps League, 3948 Luther Road, Memphis, TN 38135 or Toys for Tots, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22172.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.