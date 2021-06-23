Jackson General emergency room reaches critical need for blood

JACKSON, Tenn. — The emergency room at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital is in critical need of blood.

Dr. David James, MD says everyday the hospital sees people having accidents, injuries, bleeding problems, G.I. bleeds and trauma, who all depend on blood.

Dr. James says most of the time when they give blood to a patient, it’s the difference between life and death.

He says right now, the hospital has half the supply they normally have, and that can get critically low at any time.

“It takes an hour out of the day, about 10 minutes to draw the blood, and it can save a life. And it’s something that everybody could do that’s eligible, and most people are, so I would just encourage everyone to think about that,” Dr. James said. “And it’s something you can do for people that doesn’t cost you anything, that can actually save a life and make a difference in someone’s life.”

If you’d like to donate blood, you can visit any of the Lifeline Blood Services locations or pop-up blood drives in your area. Click here for more information.

