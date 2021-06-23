Memphis businessman dies in small plane crash

MERCER, Tenn. (AP) – Officials say a Tennessee businessman died when his single-engine plane crashed about 10 miles from an airport.

Officials say the plane went down Monday in Mercer, about 75 miles northeast of Memphis.

The Madison County fire chief says the pilot had radioed a local airport and was experiencing trouble before losing contact.

The pilot was identified as George Cates of Memphis by Steve Barlow, who’s the president and co-founder of an organization Cates chaired.

Barlow says he received the news from Cates’ brother.

Cates is the former chairman and CEO of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.

Congressman Steve Cohen says Cates was a leader and an advocate for his community.