Mugshots : Madison County : 06/22/21 – 06/23/21 June 23, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/11George Denwiddie George Denwiddie: Resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 2/11Amy King Amy King: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 3/11Anthony McBride Anthony McBride: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/11Ashley Brooks Ashley Brooks: Theft of property under $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 5/11Bernard Boles Bernard Boles: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 6/11Brian Rogers Brian Rogers: Criminal simulation, forgery, identity theft Show Caption Hide Caption 7/11Cody Witherspoon Cody Witherspoon: Vandalism, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 8/11Kelly Embry Kelly Embry: Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/11Kenneth Vann Kenneth Vann: Theft under $999, violation of parole Show Caption Hide Caption 10/11Richard Williams Richard Williams: Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 11/11Yasmin Winkler Yasmin Winkler: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/22/21 and 7 a.m. on 06/23/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter