Nationwide firework shortage runs local supply low

MEDINA, Tenn. — The pandemic has already caused multiple shortages this year, and now there’s another — fireworks.

“There’s a big firework shortage across the nation. It’s really hard for anyone to get fireworks this year,” said Triston Cook, manager of Tristar Capital Fireworks.

Last year, firework sales exploded thanks to COVID and social distancing. While demand is still high this year, supplies in the states are low.

“Last year we actually went to Nashville and picked up some more, and we brought them back on the 2nd and sold out of all of those on the 3rd,” Cook said.

Increased demand and a global shipping strain are the main reasons for the shortage this year, and it’s happening across the country.

“We are fully stocked but once we sell out, that’s it,” Cook said. “We can’t get anymore like we have in previous years. The guy who owns it doesn’t have anymore fireworks left. He sent out all he has for this year.”

On top of a limited supply, some may even see increased prices this year as well.

“A lot of things have gone up just a little bit, we’ve tried to keep it as low as we can, but to make up for the shortage, we’ve had to go up in prices,” Cook said. “Some of the small ones, maybe a dollar or two, but some of the bigger ones, it’s gone up maybe $20 or so.”

If you’re looking to buy fireworks for this Fourth of July, Tristar Capital Fireworks in Medina recommends getting them sooner than later.

“I would recommend coming in early and buying fireworks so you don’t wait until the Fourth and we’re out,” Cook said. “We probably will sell out again this year.”

For more local news, click here.