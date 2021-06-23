Nice & Mild Tonight, Warmer & Pop Up Showers Chances Thursday-Tuesday

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update

Wednesday Evening Forecast for June 23rd:

The cooler and drier weather pattern will move out tomorrow with the winds shifting back out of the south starting Thursday. Shower and weak storm chances will increase as we finish the work week and into the weekend. Not everyone is going to see rain though, but chances remain in the forecast into next week. Highs should top out in the upper 80s for most of the forecast. Catch the latest details and more on your weekend forecast coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Skies will remain mostly clear and the winds will be calm again tonight. Tonight will be the last cooler and low humid night for the next week or so. Lows will drop into the low 60s again tonight.

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny skies will dominate the forecast for Thursday. The winds will shift and start to turn more out of the south on Thursday increasing the temperature and the humidity a bit. Thursday highs will make it up close to 90° and low 70s can be expected overnight into Friday morning. A few pop up showers cannot be ruled out, but don’t count of seeing much. Chances for rain are around 20% at best.

FRIDAY – THE WEEKEND:

Rain chances will continue on Friday and stick around at times for the upcoming weekend. The next storm system will approach late in the day on Friday and could bring some pop up showers and weak thunderstorms with it, chances sit at 30% for Friday. Clouds will increase into the day on Friday as well and will remain partly to mostly cloudy through the weekend and into the beginning of the next work week.

Highs on Friday, Saturday & Sunday should reach the upper 80s before a few showers show up and upper 80s are expected for highs over the weekend. Winds are forecast to come out of the south for the majority of the weekend. Lows will drop to the low 70s each morning over the weekend. Chances for rain this weekend sit around 40% on Saturday and 50% on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK:

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will stick around for the first half of the work week. Highs will top out in the mid 80s most of the week and rain chances will remain in the forecast each day. The showers and weak pop up storms will be heat and humidity driven making the location and timing of these showers hard to forecast. Everyone will get a chance but not everyone will see rain though.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we now officially in tropical storm season, we are still in the middle of our severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13