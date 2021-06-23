Segment Producer ….. Charlotte, NC
WCCB Charlotte is looking for a full time producer to join WCCB News Rising. This is not your typical morning show. We are fun, informative and personality-driven. We are looking for a segment producer who loves to plan and who can work with the team to book topical news, entertainment and community segments in advance. You must be a good writer, be able to multitask and be familiar with all of the standard newscast techniques.
Job Responsibilities:
- Research, pitch & book interesting daily locally-driven stories
- Build and maintain relationships with local contacts and officials
- Vet all stories and segments to make sure they meet the expectations required to appear on the show
- Communicate and coordinate with WCCB digital and marketing teams to generate on-line content and promotions before & after segments
- Write stories and publish content for web and social media
- Line produce and help Assignment Desk as needed
Job Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree
- Experience booking, interacting and communicating with guests, talent and production crew
- Strong topical and creative content judgment
- Previous experience producing newscasts in a commercial television newsroom
Send resume to:
Jeff Monheit
WCCB Interim News Director
jmonheit@wccbcharlotte.com
EOE