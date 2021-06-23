Segment Producer ….. Charlotte, NC

WCCB Charlotte is looking for a full time producer to join WCCB News Rising. This is not your typical morning show. We are fun, informative and personality-driven. We are looking for a segment producer who loves to plan and who can work with the team to book topical news, entertainment and community segments in advance. You must be a good writer, be able to multitask and be familiar with all of the standard newscast techniques.

Job Responsibilities:

Research, pitch & book interesting daily locally-driven stories

Build and maintain relationships with local contacts and officials

Vet all stories and segments to make sure they meet the expectations required to appear on the show

Communicate and coordinate with WCCB digital and marketing teams to generate on-line content and promotions before & after segments

Write stories and publish content for web and social media

Line produce and help Assignment Desk as needed

Job Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree

Experience booking, interacting and communicating with guests, talent and production crew

Strong topical and creative content judgment

Previous experience producing newscasts in a commercial television newsroom

Send resume to:

Jeff Monheit

WCCB Interim News Director

jmonheit@wccbcharlotte.com

EOE