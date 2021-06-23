Segment Producer ….. Charlotte, NC

WBBJ Staff

WCCB Charlotte is looking for a full time producer to join WCCB News Rising. This is not your typical morning show. We are fun, informative and personality-driven. We are looking for a segment producer who loves to plan and who can work with the team to book topical news, entertainment and community segments in advance. You must be a good writer, be able to multitask and be familiar with all of the standard newscast techniques.

Job Responsibilities:

  • Research, pitch & book interesting daily locally-driven stories
  • Build and maintain relationships with local contacts and officials
  • Vet all stories and segments to make sure they meet the expectations required to appear on the show
  • Communicate and coordinate with WCCB digital and marketing teams to generate on-line content and promotions before & after segments
  • Write stories and publish content for web and social media
  • Line produce and help Assignment Desk as needed

Job Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree
  • Experience booking, interacting and communicating with guests, talent and production crew
  • Strong topical and creative content judgment
  • Previous experience producing newscasts in a commercial television newsroom

 

Send resume to:
Jeff Monheit
WCCB Interim News Director
jmonheit@wccbcharlotte.com
EOE

 

Categories: Job Spot
Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts