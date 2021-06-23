THP identifies pedestrian killed on Hwy 412 in Crockett County

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirms 35-year-old Krystle Leggett, of Newbern, died in an incident earlier this month in Crockett County.

Authorities say at around 12:30 a.m. on June 13, Leggett was traveling on foot on Highway 412, near Johnny Powell Road, when she was struck by a Chevrolet Cruz driven by a Brownsville resident.

After coming to a rest on the highway, she was then struck by a Hyundai Tuscon, driven by a resident of Jackson.

According to a report, both drivers were wearing seat belts and neither sustained injuries.

No further details were immediately available.

