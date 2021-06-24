Community gathers for music series ‘Live on the Lawn’

HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. — Community members come together for a night filled with music and fun.



Brownsville Arts Council presents the “Live on the Lawn” music concert series every Thursday the month of June.

Thursday featured the youth of Haywood county, showcasing their talents by singing, poetry readings and trumpet playing.

Audience members also got to enjoy tasty food from food trucks.

Past performances include the Jackson symphony, with their Symphony on the Move and artist Blair Simpson.

Organizers say people were ready to enjoy live music and arts again.

“You know people were ready to get out. As you can tell our lawn is loaded, it’s packed, it’s jam-packed and it’s been like that the entire series for Live on the Lawn. We invite everyone to come check us out,” said Achana Jarett, executive director of Brownsville Arts Council.

Next Thursday, July 1st, jazz artist and Jackson native Crystal Miller will perform for “Jazz under the Stars.”

That starts at 7 in the evening.