Helen Lorene Tole Olson, age 98, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

Mrs. Helen was born on March 13, 1923 in Humboldt, TN to the late Albert Tole and Clyde Carlton Tole. Also preceding her in death was her first husband of over 21 years, Edward Manns; her second husband of over 31 years, Charles Olson; one sister: Gina McFadden; and one daughter: Gaynell Lacewell.

She is survived by two daughters: Jeannie Seiler of Trenton, TN, Mary McFadden of Melrose Park, IL; two brothers: A.T. Tole of Trenton, TN, Rodney Tole (Katina) of Lake of the Hills, IL; She leaves a legacy of nine grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great grandchildren and 1 great-great-great grandson. She leaves behind her beloved dog, “Angel” and her two dancing friends: Belinda George and Judy Hassell.

The family has chosen cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.



—

