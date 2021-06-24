Juanita Jones to represent West Tennessee in national Multiplying Good program

1/6 Left- Terry Tatum, Right- Curtis Reichhold Left- Terry Tatum, Right- Curtis Reichhold

2/6 Left- Juanita Jones, Right- Terry Tatum Left- Juanita Jones, Right- Terry Tatum

3/6 Edward Mitchell Edward Mitchell

4/6 Ella Watkins Ella Watkins

5/6 Left- Shelley Hayes, Right- Jackie Utley Left- Shelley Hayes, Right- Jackie Utley



6/6 (from left to right) Terry Tatum, Curtis Reichhold, Kennedy Pearson-Rodgers, Ella Watkins, (center) Edward Mitchell (from left to right) Terry Tatum, Curtis Reichhold, Kennedy Pearson-Rodgers, Ella Watkins, (center) Edward Mitchell











JACKSON, Tenn. — Making the world a better place: that’s what these 11 individuals try to do in their spare time.

Leaders Credit Union held a ceremony to honor people who have made an impact with the Multiplying Good award.

Chief Marketing Officer for Leaders Credit Union, Leigh Anne Bentley, says each recipient gave back to the community in different ways.

“Some people give back to veterans, some are giving to children, some are giving to nursing homes. The people who are recipients of their goodness and their generosity is kind of a wide range which is a blessing for us,” Bentley said.

Among the recipients, one community leader is chosen to represent West Tennessee nationally.

That award went to Juanita Jones, founder and executive director of Keep My Hood Good.

Jones says she was shocked to be honored in this way.

“I am without words. I’m having good fun and I am just so happy,” Jones said.

The program that Jones started was to provide a safe place for teenagers to learn and grow into successful young adults.

Program board member Kelsea Merriweather says Jones provides people with opportunities.

“Serve the underserved, those who may not have the opportunity to be exposed to different experts in life. Juanita does a great job at partnering with those students,” Merriweather said.

She says the program has one goal in mind.

“The purpose is to break those generational cycles so we can teach the principles of respect, accountability, and just encourage them to be their best selves wherever they may be,” Merriweather said.

Jones says the Keep My Hood Good program has started their summer program, and another program will start in the fall.