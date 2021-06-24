LIFELINE hosts All-American Blood Drive amid critical need

JACKSON, Tenn. — Lifeline Blood Services held the All-American Blood Drive on Thursday, as they continue to ask for your help making sure there is enough blood for hospitals and clinics all across West Tennessee.

“The whole U.S. is critical, everyone everywhere is in dire need of blood, mainly because hospital usage has really increased since we’re coming out of the pandemic,” said LIFELINE Marketing Manager Caitlyn Roach.

Roach says the blood donation center needs all types of blood, but they are in desperate need of O-negative and O-positive blood.

“We would be happy to see anyone of any blood type, but in particular, people that have an O-positive or O-negative type, because those are the two most transfusable types of blood,” Roach said.

These donations don’t just stay in Jackson and Madison County — they’re shipped all over the region.

“We need 525 units a week to meet the needs of the 17 hospitals and 14 air ambulances that we supply here in West Tennessee, so the more the merrier,” Roach said. “If you can’t make it out to the drive, just come give knowing that you are saving lives.”

Wanda Wallace came out to Thursday’s donation drive just to give back to her community.

“It helps people, I like that phone call I get when they say I’ve saved a life,” Wallace said. “I saw the ad on TV that the hospitals are really short, try to give blood every two months.”

If you would like to donate to Lifeline Blood Services, click here for more information.