Local arts commission hosts ‘Symphony on the Move’

HENDERSON, Tenn. — A local arts commission is filling the air with plenty of music.

The Henderson Arts Commission hosted an elegant night for the Symphony on the Move partnering with the Jackson Symphony.

The symphony played a variety of music while serving great food.

Jason Bramblett with the Bramblett Group says this event is great for the Henderson community.

“We’re just so excited to be able to offer this. This is our third time bringing Symphony of the Move here and our last time for a while,” said Bramblett.

He also says they’re excited to continue more events for the community in the future.