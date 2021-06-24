Memphis man killed in Interstate 40 crash near Brownsville

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol has confirmed a Memphis man was killed in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday night on Interstate 40 near Brownsville.

According to a crash report, 45-year-old Robert Flynn was killed in the crash.

The report says Flynn rear-ended another vehicle, went through the median, rolled over, and slid into the westbound lanes of traffic, where a third vehicle hit Flynn’s.

The report says both vehicles caught fire.

Neither of the other drivers were injured in the crash, according to the report.