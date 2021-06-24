Mugshots : Madison County : 06/23/21 – 06/24/21 June 24, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/20Carroll, Brittany Carroll, Brittany: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/20Case, Crystal Case, Crystal: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 3/20Decker, Kevin Decker, Kevin: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/20Elian, Kameel Elian, Kameel: Possession of methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 5/20Francis, Joshua Francis, Joshua: Simple domestic assault, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/20Geiser, Christian Geiser, Christian: Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 7/20Gray, Ronyetta Gray, Ronyetta: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/20Hall, Parker Hall, Parker: Violation of community corrections, schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/20Jackson, Deeuntaye Jackson, Deeuntaye: Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/20Jordan, Marvin Jordan, Marvin: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 11/20Long, Tyler Long, Tyler: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 12/20Neace, Jason Neace, Jason: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule I drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 13/20Perry, Brittany Perry, Brittany: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 14/20Quince, Brandon Quince, Brandon: Possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear, schedule I drug violations, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 15/20Seavers, Adam Seavers, Adam: Violation of community corrections, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 16/20Stolte, Christopher Stolte, Christopher: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 17/20Stricklen, Ayanna Stricklen, Ayanna: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 18/20Swain, Jaleel Swain, Jaleel: Schedule VI drug violations, violation of probation, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 19/20Washington, Ambreia Washington, Ambreia: Attempted murder, aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 20/20Yarbrough, Lekehven Yarbrough, Lekehven: Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/23/21 and 7 a.m. on 06/24/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter