Mugshots : Madison County : 06/23/21 – 06/24/21

1/20 Carroll, Brittany Carroll, Brittany: Simple domestic assault

2/20 Case, Crystal Case, Crystal: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

3/20 Decker, Kevin Decker, Kevin: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

4/20 Elian, Kameel Elian, Kameel: Possession of methamphetamine

5/20 Francis, Joshua Francis, Joshua: Simple domestic assault, violation of probation



6/20 Geiser, Christian Geiser, Christian: Public intoxication

7/20 Gray, Ronyetta Gray, Ronyetta: Failure to appear

8/20 Hall, Parker Hall, Parker: Violation of community corrections, schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

9/20 Jackson, Deeuntaye Jackson, Deeuntaye: Aggravated assault

10/20 Jordan, Marvin Jordan, Marvin: Simple domestic assault



11/20 Long, Tyler Long, Tyler: Failure to appear

12/20 Neace, Jason Neace, Jason: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule I drug violations

13/20 Perry, Brittany Perry, Brittany: Driving on revoked/suspended license

14/20 Quince, Brandon Quince, Brandon: Possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear, schedule I drug violations, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

15/20 Seavers, Adam Seavers, Adam: Violation of community corrections, violation of probation



16/20 Stolte, Christopher Stolte, Christopher: Failure to appear

17/20 Stricklen, Ayanna Stricklen, Ayanna: Violation of community corrections

18/20 Swain, Jaleel Swain, Jaleel: Schedule VI drug violations, violation of probation, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

19/20 Washington, Ambreia Washington, Ambreia: Attempted murder, aggravated domestic assault

20/20 Yarbrough, Lekehven Yarbrough, Lekehven: Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism









































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/23/21 and 7 a.m. on 06/24/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.