National Sales Assistant – Myrtle Beach, SC

SUMMARY:

Support management and sales employees with sales administration, maintaining lines of communication between clients and sales department, monitoring and assisting with events and promotions. The responsibilities of this position include national sales support and require alertness to very minute details.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Daily:

Input national orders and revisions

Print contracts and reconcile with orders

File contracts and other items

Confirm national contracts

Interact with National TV Sales Account Executives

Distribute mail

Make bank deposits and process credit cards as needed

Answer the switchboard

Pacing Report

As Needed:

Research discrepancies (pull logs, traffic instructions, contracts, invoices)

Pull exact run times for programming and advertising spots and e-mail or fax them

Provide log verifications for paid programs, and also for ITN

Review political files (correct forms, checklist, confirmations)

Monthly invoices

Send preempts and program change notifications

Assist with national traffic instructions as needed

Other duties as assigned

Experience with Microsoft Word, PowerPoint and Excel preferred. Experience with Wide Orbit helpful. We will train qualified applicants. To apply please send your resume to the address listed below or via e-mail to: wfxbcareers@wfxb.com

National Sales Asst.

WFXB FOX TV

3364 Huger Street

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

WFXB FOX TV is an EOE Employer