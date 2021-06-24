National Sales Assistant – Myrtle Beach, SC
SUMMARY:
Support management and sales employees with sales administration, maintaining lines of communication between clients and sales department, monitoring and assisting with events and promotions. The responsibilities of this position include national sales support and require alertness to very minute details.
ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
Daily:
- Input national orders and revisions
- Print contracts and reconcile with orders
- File contracts and other items
- Confirm national contracts
- Interact with National TV Sales Account Executives
- Distribute mail
- Make bank deposits and process credit cards as needed
- Answer the switchboard
- Pacing Report
As Needed:
- Research discrepancies (pull logs, traffic instructions, contracts, invoices)
- Pull exact run times for programming and advertising spots and e-mail or fax them
- Provide log verifications for paid programs, and also for ITN
- Review political files (correct forms, checklist, confirmations)
- Monthly invoices
- Send preempts and program change notifications
- Assist with national traffic instructions as needed
- Other duties as assigned
Experience with Microsoft Word, PowerPoint and Excel preferred. Experience with Wide Orbit helpful. We will train qualified applicants. To apply please send your resume to the address listed below or via e-mail to: wfxbcareers@wfxb.com
National Sales Asst.
WFXB FOX TV
3364 Huger Street
Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
WFXB FOX TV is an EOE Employer