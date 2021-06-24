Rep. David Kustoff announces grants to West Tennessee towns

JACKSON, Tenn. — Rep. David Kustoff announced about $11,755,000 in grants and loans to go to Trenton, Alamo, and Covington, according to a news release.

The grants and loans are a part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Community Facilities programs.

The city of Trenton will receive $5,000,000 in loans and $250,000 grants for a Trenton Light and Water building, the release says. The building is expected to include a 6,000-square-foot office space and a 16,250-square-foot garage and workshop, according to the release.

Alamo also received $5,000,000 in loans to finance a school renovation and expansion for Alamo City Schools. The release says that project will include a cafeteria expansion, renovation and expansion of a 2,680-square-foot classroom space, and an enclosed walkway from the school to the gymnasium.

Covington has received $1,255,000 in loans and $250,000 in grants to repave and mill 11 streets, totaling about 29,030-linear-feet, the release says.