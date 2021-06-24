Susan Yvonne Graham Doyle, age 69, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and wife of Billy Ross Doyle, departed this life Wednesday afternoon, June 23, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Susan was born June 15, 1952 in Greenville, Mississippi, the daughter of the late Dewitt Kirkland Graham and Ruby Seymour Graham. She graduated in 1970 from Greenville High School and attended college at Mississippi College in Jackson, Mississippi. She was married February 29, 1980 to Billy Ross Doyle and was a member of First Baptist Church of Somerville.

Mrs. Doyle had been a resident of Fayette County since 1979. She was employed as an office assistant at International Harvester Truck Branch in Memphis. She also worked at Salant & Salant, Troxel Manufacturing and Chickasaw Electric Company. She was an office manager and paralegal for the Tennessee Public Defender’s 25th District for 18 years before her retirement. Susan enjoyed going to Pickwick with her husband, playing Bunko and feeding and watching hummingbirds. She loved the many special times she had with her grandchildren.

Mrs. Doyle is survived by her husband of 41 years, Billy Ross Doyle of Somerville, TN; her daughter, Amanda Doyle Pickens (Adam) of Somerville, TN; her brother, Steve Graham of Florida; two grandchildren, AllieRae “Sugarfoot” Pickens of Somerville, TN and Easton Ross “Lil’ Man” Pickens of Somerville, TN; her aunt, Jean Cordell of Greenville, MS; and two special pets, Lily and Sunny B.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Doyle will be held at 11 A.M. Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Freddie Clifft officiating. Interment will follow in the Hood Cemetery in the Warren Community. A visitation for Mrs. Doyle will be from 5 to 7 P.M. Monday, June 29, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Darrin Doyle, Ron Bowlan, Charlie Berry, Lee Hill, Jerry Rhodes and Vic Thayer.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the American Cancer Society, 5101 Wheelis Drive, Suite 100, Memphis, TN 38117.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.