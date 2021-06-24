Suspect arrested following shooting at east Jackson apartment complex

JACKSON, Tenn. — U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller has confirmed a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting earlier this month is in custody.

According to a news release, Ambreia Washington was arrested Wednesday at an apartment on Hollywood Drive.

The release says Washington was wanted by the Jackson Police Department on a charge of attempted first-degree murder in connection with a shooting at Royal Arms Apartments on June 10. The release says the victim was shot in the abdomen.

“Our priority is to keep our communities safe,” said Marshal Tyreece Miller. “The Marshals Service will continue to meet the challenges of capturing the most dangerous fugitives.”