Teen escapee from Fayette County arrested

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — One of three teenage boys who escaped Wilder Youth Development Center on Wednesday morning is back in custody, according to U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller.

In a news release, Miller confirmed one of the 17-year-old boys was arrested early Thursday morning.

The teen was held at the Fayette County facility on four counts of aggravated robbery, the release says.

Investigators continue to search for the other two teens, who were being held on charges including homicide, according to the release.

Anyone with information on the two teens’ whereabouts is asked to call (901) 590-6782.