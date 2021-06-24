Warmer & Humidity Returned, but Rain Chances Still Remain Low Through the Weekend

Thursday Evening Forecast Update

Thursday Evening Forecast for June 24th:

Southerly winds have increased the humidity and cloud cover today, but any significant rain activity isn’t expected anytime soon. Chances for rain sit around 20% for each day through the weekend. We could see a better chance for rain on Monday, but it is not anywhere near a guarantee as of now. Catch the rest of your forecast right here.

TONIGHT:

Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy and the winds will stay out of the south between 5-10 MPH. With the increase in the dew point today, overnight lows will be warmer then the last few nights and only drop into the low to mid 70s.

FRIDAY – THE WEEKEND:

Rain chances will continue on Friday and stick around at times for the upcoming weekend, but we are not expecting to see much. The next storm system will approach late in the day on Friday and could bring some pop up showers and weak thunderstorms with it, chances sit at 20% for Friday. Clouds will remain into the day on Friday as well and will remain partly to mostly cloudy through the weekend and into the beginning of the next work week.

Highs on Friday, Saturday & Sunday should reach the upper 80s to near 90° before a few shower chances show up each afternoon. Winds are forecast to come out of the south for the majority of the weekend and could be a bit breezy at times. Lows will drop to the low 70s each morning over the weekend. Chances for rain this weekend sit around 20% on Saturday and 30% on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK:

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will stick around for the first half of the work week. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s most of the week and rain chances will remain in the forecast each day. The showers and weak pop up storms will be heat and humidity driven making the location and timing of these showers hard to forecast. Everyone will get a chance but not everyone will see rain though.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we now officially in tropical storm season, we are still in the middle of our severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13