WBBJ speaks with Garth Brooks ahead of Nissan Stadium concert

JACKSON, Tenn. — WBBJ’s Julia Ewoldt sat down with Garth Brooks over Zoom Thursday morning as he prepares for his upcoming concert at Nissan Stadium.

JULIA: We’re here in Jackson, Tennessee, and a lot of our viewers are in West Tennessee. It’s kind of a haul to Nashville for some of them. Why should we make that trip to come see you? GARTH: I would love to give you a great reason, but I don’t know why they show up anyway. It’s so sweet that they do.

Brooks has sold around 70 million albums, but this is his first show at Nissan Stadium. Concerts there typically hold around 50,000 people.

JULIA: This is a huge concert, not just because you’re playing at Nissan Stadium, which is a big venue in itself, but this is the first one back from the pandemic. Even the governor is telling people to go. How big of a deal is this? GARTH: I think the deal is, hey, we’re putting one foot in front of the other and hopefully this pandemic is… not behind us… back here. So as we approach real life, or normal life, again, I think we want to make this as pleasurable of an experience as we can.

As always, he promises a show to remember — whether this is your first concert with him, or the 100th.

GARTH: I think the best part about the show is all the trainwrecks and mistakes you’re going to see. Because it’s live, man. You’re on the journey together. People can come sit and do 20 shows in a row, and you won’t see the same one because it starts with the same song, but after that, all the plan goes out the window, and the people kind of start depicting where the show goes. You just watch them and go along with the flow and the ride.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 25th at 10 a.m. They’re just under $100 each. Click here for more information from the official Garth Brooks website.

Brooks also said they will be following all local and state pandemic guidelines, and reminds people to make plans before you drive to Nashville for how you will return home, or where you will stay the night.

For more local news, click here.