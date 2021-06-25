Former CEO of Impeli Health indicted in Decatur Co. General Hospital investigation

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — The former CEO of Impeli Health has been indicted in connection with an investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office into Decatur County General Hospital.

Kelly Codega has been indicted on two counts of theft of property and two counts of violation of the Tennessee Personal and Commercial Computer Act of 2003, according to court documents.

The comptroller’s office announced the charges on Friday.

To read the full investigative report, click here.

To read the indictment, click here.