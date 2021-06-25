JMCSS announces athletic co-ops for 2021-2022 school year

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association has approved athletic cooperatives in Jackson-Madison County School System for the upcoming school year, according to a news release.

Cyberschool students attending Jackson Academic STEAM Academy will be able to participate in athletics for their zoned schools in all sports, the release says.

Cooperatives all two TSSAA member schools to form a team in a sport where at least one school does not have a team, the release says. Early College High students will play with Jackson Central-Merry High School in boys and girls basketball and in cheerleading, the release says.

Early College High students will continue to play with North Side High School in football for the next two seasons, the release says.

Adjustments were also made for middle school athletics, allowing Jackson Career and Technology students to play with JCM Middle School in all sports except football, Community Montessori with Rose Hill in all sports, and Pope with Northeast Middle School, according to the release.

