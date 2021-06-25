Mugshots : Madison County : 06/24/21 – 06/25/21

1/10 Nicholas Forrest Nicholas Forrest: Simple domestic assault

2/10 Avant Bommer Avant Bommer: Violation of community corrections

3/10 James Marcell James Marcell: Failure to appear

4/10 Justin Overton Justin Overton: Failure to appear

5/10 Montreal Thompson Montreal Thompson: Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of community corrections



6/10 Octarion Cooper Octarion Cooper: Evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest, reckless endangerment

7/10 Ricco Jenkins Ricco Jenkins: Simple domestic assault, violation of probation, failure to comply, failure to appear

8/10 Ronnie Pullett Ronnie Pullett: Leaving the scene of an accident, driving while unlicensed

9/10 Shaquela Thomas Shaquela Thomas: Schedule VI drug violations, contributing to the dependency of a child

10/10 Termail Conner Termail Conner: Criminal impersonation, schedule II drug violations, failure to appear





















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/24/21 and 7 a.m. on 06/25/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.