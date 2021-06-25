Mugshots : Madison County : 06/24/21 – 06/25/21 June 25, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/10Nicholas Forrest Nicholas Forrest: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/10Avant Bommer Avant Bommer: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 3/10James Marcell James Marcell: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/10Justin Overton Justin Overton: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/10Montreal Thompson Montreal Thompson: Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 6/10Octarion Cooper Octarion Cooper: Evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest, reckless endangerment Show Caption Hide Caption 7/10Ricco Jenkins Ricco Jenkins: Simple domestic assault, violation of probation, failure to comply, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/10Ronnie Pullett Ronnie Pullett: Leaving the scene of an accident, driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 9/10Shaquela Thomas Shaquela Thomas: Schedule VI drug violations, contributing to the dependency of a child Show Caption Hide Caption 10/10Termail Conner Termail Conner: Criminal impersonation, schedule II drug violations, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/24/21 and 7 a.m. on 06/25/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter