Pinta ship replica docks in Decaturville

DECATURVILLE, Tenn. — Just off the dock of the Fisherdale Marina in Decaturville, the Pinta ship is currently docked.

The replica ship is a traveling museum modeled after one of three ships that sailed with Christopher Columbus in 1492.

“Generally we are traveling 10 to 11 months a year, hitting 30 to 40 different ports, and it generally will take us anywhere between a day and a week to get to our new port,” Jonah Magney said.

Magney is the functioning first mate of the ship, and says he believes the replica Pinta will give visitors a better idea of the history of the journey.

“We believe that the ships needed to be remade because a lot of the ideas around both Columbus and the age of discovery is kind of muddy, and most people don’t get a good idea of what these ships would’ve looked like,” Magney said.

Visitors are able to tour the ship and understand what life was like during the original Pinta’s journey.

“My children had been studying this era in different curriculums, but all have studied about Columbus and this year, so I wanted them to be able to come and see this replica,” said visitor Laura Wilson.

The Pinta will be docked at the Fisherdale Marina through Sunday, before moving on to Florence, Alabama on July 2.