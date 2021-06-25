Tickets for Garth Brooks July concert in Nashville on sale today

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tickets for next month’s Garth Brooks concert in Nashville go on sale today, June 25.

Ticket sales begin at 10 a.m., but fans can join the Ticketmaster waiting room beginning at 9 a.m. for a chance to be the first in line when tickets go on sale.

To order tickets, click here, call 1-877-654-2784, or use the Ticketmaster app on your mobile device.

To join the waiting room at 9 a.m., click here.

There is an eight ticket limit for customers.

The concert is currently scheduled for Saturday, July 31 at 7 p.m.