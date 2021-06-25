UTM receives Wildwood Farm as university’s largest gift

1/7 Courtesy: University of Tennessee Martin Courtesy: University of Tennessee Martin

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Martin has received their largest single gift: Wildwood Farm in Germantown.

The release says this gift will allow UT Martin to increase their veterinary health technology and other agricultural discipline programs, as well as opportunities to collaborate with the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture.

The farm will also add opportunities for animal science and horsemanship, plant and soil science, environmental management and natural resources management, the release says.

The farm includes 350 acres of pasture and mature oak woodlots, and was originally chosen as the site for the National Steeplechase Tour and the U.S. Open Polo Championship, the release says.

Wildwood Farm is also a training ground for polo ponies, hunters, jumpers and pleasure horses, the release says.

The relationship between Wildwood Farm and UT Martin started in 2015, and the farm will be used similarly to the UT Martin Teaching Farm near the main campus, the release says.

The farm will be transferred to the university after the death of Melanie Smith Taylor, according to the release.

To watch the announcement on UT Martin’s Facebook page, click here.