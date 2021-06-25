Warm & Humid with Low Rain Chances Through the Weekend

Friday Evening Forecast Update

Friday Evening Forecast for June 25th:

Humid, warm & partly cloudy skies will stick around tonight and hang around during the weekend. Showers chances sit around 10% on Saturday and 20% on Sunday, so don’t count on seeing much. Chances do increase some into early next week, but significant rainfall isn’t expected until we get closer to the end of next week. Catch you full forecast right here.

For the first time in months drought conditions are showing up again in West TN. Right now it is nothing to be overly concerned about, but we haven’t had any measurable rainfall in Jackson in over 2 weeks.

We are about 1.25″ short on the month and no significant rain is in the forecast for the next week. Showers are possible each day over the next week, but many of us will not see much or anything at all.

TONIGHT:

Skies will remain partly cloudy and the winds will stay out of the south between 5-10 MPH. With the high dew points in the low to mid 70s again tonight, overnight lows will only fall into the low 70s again. A quick passing shower cannot be ruled out but I wouldn’t count on seeing anything.

THE WEEKEND:

Rain chances will continue at times for the upcoming weekend, but we are not expecting to see much. . Clouds will linger around and will remain partly to mostly cloudy through the weekend and into the beginning of the next work week.

Highs on Saturday & Sunday should reach the upper 80s to near 90° before a few shower chances show up each afternoon. Winds are forecast to come out of the south for the majority of the weekend and could be a bit breezy at times. Lows will drop to the low 70s each morning over the weekend. Chances for rain this weekend sit around 10% on Saturday and 20% on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK:

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will stick around for the first half of the work week. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s most of the week and rain chances will remain in the forecast each day. The showers and weak pop up storms will be heat and humidity driven making the location and timing of these showers hard to forecast. Everyone will get a chance but not everyone will see rain though. A better chance for rain appears to return towards the middle and end of the week, but overall confidence in the forecast for next week remains low.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we now officially in tropical storm season, we are still in the middle of our severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13