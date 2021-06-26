Additional information on donating to The Combat for Compassion Organization

Combat for Compassion Organization held their 2nd annual fundraiser for children of veterans who died by suicide Saturday June 26.

Organization vice president, Ritchie Hayes, says they put the money they raise into trust funds for children in need. And this is a way for them to have money in the future.

“Twenty-two a day. That is 22 veterans per day on average that die by suicide. A lot of those veterans had kids. We set up trust funds for them and help them with any emergency needs they may have at that time,” Hayes said. The program raised over 35 hundred dollars at last year’s event. And they are hoping to exceed that goal this year.

www.combat4compassion.org If you would like more information on how to donate to the cause visit the website at