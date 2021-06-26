Fundraiser held to benefit children of veterans

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local organization is making sure children of veterans are taken care of after a tragedy.

Community members came out to Parkers Crossroads City Park to support a good cause.

The Combat for Compassion Organization held their 2nd annual fundraiser for children of veterans who died by suicide.

The event included live music, a dedication bike ride, and barbecue.

Organization President, Sparky Fields, says while they support all veterans, the children are their main focus.

“We are raising the resources to benefit children affected by veteran suicide. That is really what we are doing. We’re here for all veterans but there are a lot of veteran based organizations, so we are really here to support the children,” Fields said.

Fields says they started the program after losing a close friend and veteran to suicide.

Organization vice president, Ritchie Hayes, says they put the money they raise into trust funds for children in need.

And this is a way for them to have money in the future.

“Twenty-two a day. That is 22 veterans per day on average that die by suicide. A lot of those veterans had kids. We set up trust funds for them and help them with any emergency needs they may have at that time,” Hayes said.

The program raised over 35 hundred dollars at last year’s event. And they are hoping to exceed that goal this year.

Fields says raising the money will allow them to better financially help those children in need.

“We traditionally go up to $2,500 a kid. So we really try to be a blessing to them because it is tragic when we lose a veteran, but it is even more tragic when they have little children left behind,” Fields said.

