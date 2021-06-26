Lifeline in need of more than just blood donations

JACKSON, Tenn. — Lifeline Blood Services is not only in need of blood donations, but also needs plasma and platelet donations.

When most people think about donating blood they think about regular blood donations. But what about the components within your blood?

Lifeline Blood Services is asking West Tennesseans to consider donating plasma and platelets.

“We collect plasma which is the liquid part of your blood, and platelets which are the sticky cells that help your blood to clot. And patients need those for all kinds of reasons as well,” said Caitlin Roach, Marketing Manager Lifeline Blood Services.

Reasons like cancer, Roach says many of the donations go directly to patients who are experiencing health complications.

“About half of platelet collections goes to cancer patients. So we supply, for example, Kirkland Cancer Center with their platelets. So those are opportunities that people can have to get in and donate not just whole blood,” Roach said.

Lifeline is always accepting different blood types but some might be of better use than others.

“If you are an O blood type we’re always going to want your whole-blood because those are the two most transfusable types. But if you’re a different blood type,

there may be a way that your body would actually better serve our needs and the needs of people here in West Tennessee, by exploring to become a plasma or platelet donor,” Roach said.

Platelets only have a shelf life of five days so there’s a constant need for donations. You can donate every 2 weeks while you can donate plasma every four weeks.

“Some of our perfect candidates for example are people who are retired, they have a little more time and they’re looking for a way to give back. So becoming a regular plasma or platelet donor that you come spend some time with us here in the center, and do that every few weeks, that’s a great way to give back to the community,” Roach said.

You must make an appointment for plasma and platelet donations.

